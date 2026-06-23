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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Interarch Building gains after bagging Rs 165-cr order

Interarch Building gains after bagging Rs 165-cr order

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

Interarch Building Solutions added 2.98% to Rs 1,946.90 after the company has secured a contract worth Rs 165 crore from a domestic customer to manufacturing steel building system.

Due to commercial issue, the company cannot disclose the name of the customer. The scope of contract includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply & erection of pre-engineered steel building system.

Under the terms of the contract, the company will receive a 10% advance against an advance bank guarantee (ABG). The project is scheduled to be completed within 15 months.

Interarch Building Solutions provides turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. The company reported a 5.4% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit to Rs 36.60 crore, while revenue from operations rose 8.7% to Rs 503.62 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

 

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 11:32 AM IST

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