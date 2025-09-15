Monday, September 15, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Invenia-STL Networks wins contract of Rs 360 cr from PowerTel

Invenia-STL Networks wins contract of Rs 360 cr from PowerTel

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Invenia-STL Networks has secured a major contract worth over Rs 360 crore from PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL), the nation's largest electric power transmission utility.

Under the agreement, Invenia will design, build, commission, and maintain the complete IT and cloud infrastructure for a greenfield Tier III data centre at PowerGrid's Manesar facility. In addition, Invenia will establish a Disaster Recovery Data Centre (DRDC) and deliver a scalable Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution complemented by Disaster Recovery Services. This transformative project encompasses a comprehensive Operation & Maintenance (O&M), ensuring the long-term performance and operational readiness of the data center.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with small losses; IT shares decline

Benchmarks trade with small losses; IT shares decline

RailTel jumps after securing Rs 209-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel jumps after securing Rs 209-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

Diamond Power Infra gains after securing Rs 237-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions

Diamond Power Infra gains after securing Rs 237-cr order from Adani Energy Solutions

Northern ARC Capital jumps on fresh brokerage coverage

Northern ARC Capital jumps on fresh brokerage coverage

MSTC gains after bagging CPCB contract for EPR certificate trading platform

MSTC gains after bagging CPCB contract for EPR certificate trading platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon