Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd, M K Proteins Ltd, Asian Energy Services Ltd and Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2025.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd lost 12.67% to Rs 1442 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 36084 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4772 shares in the past one month.

 

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd crashed 10.57% to Rs 60. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16171 shares in the past one month.

M K Proteins Ltd tumbled 9.85% to Rs 5.58. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83372 shares in the past one month.

Asian Energy Services Ltd corrected 9.45% to Rs 219.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17159 shares in the past one month.

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd shed 9.42% to Rs 169.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7956 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

