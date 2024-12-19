Business Standard
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions spurts on debut

Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Shares of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions were currently trading at Rs 1,863 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 40.18% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,329.

The scrip was listed at Rs 1,856, exhibiting a premium of 39.65% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,942.10 and a low of 1,856. On the BSE, over 4.77 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions was subscribed 52.70 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 December 2024 and it closed on 16 December 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 1,265 and 1,329 per share.

 

The IPO was a complete offer for sale of 1,87,95,510 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 2,497.92 crore, by existing shareholders.

The proceeds from the offer will not be received directly, and all the offer proceeds will go to the selling shareholders in proportion to the offered shares they sell.

Ahead of the IPO, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, raised Rs 1,120.17 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 84.28 lakh shares at Rs 1,329 each to 61 anchor investors.

Interarch Building gains on inking pact with JSPL

Lupin receives USFDA nod for new HIV drug

Vakrangee soars on Canara Bank partnership

Vakrangee spurts after board to mull fund raising on 21 Dec' 24

Fed's Rate Cut Sparks Broad Sell-Off Across Global Financial Markets

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS Health) is a technology-driven healthcare solutions provider offering a platform that helps physician enterprises in the US, Canada, and Australia, with a focus on the US markets.

The company provides services to healthcare enterprises, such as handling administrative tasks, which enable them to focus on their core healthcare business. By handling healthcare chore tasks, it allows physicians to provide better, safer, and more affordable clinical outcomes, ultimately delivering greater value to patients.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 208.58 crore and income from operations of Rs 1,282.88 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:20 AM IST

