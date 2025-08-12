Investment & Precision Castings consolidated net profit declines 3.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.26% to Rs 44.02 croreNet profit of Investment & Precision Castings declined 3.98% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.26% to Rs 44.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales44.0240.29 9 OPM %14.5416.98 -PBDT5.035.22 -4 PBT3.013.22 -7 NP2.172.26 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content