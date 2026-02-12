Patanjali Foods posts 60% YoY jump in Q3 PAT

Patanjali Foods has reported 60.0% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 593.44 crore on a 16.5% increase in net sales to Rs 10,483.71 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

The FMCG segment, which includes food, FMCG and home and personal care products, achieved combined sales of Rs 3,248.35 crore in Q3 FY26 growing at 38.93% on a YoY basis.

In Q3 FY26, the Edible Oil segment reported revenue from operations of Rs 7,335.71 crore, witnessing a YoY growth of 8.98%.

During the quarter, the Wind Turbine Power Generation segment generated revenues of Rs 4.27 crore, down 30.5% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 364.23 crore, down by 25.8% from Rs 491.20 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

The company wrote back taxes worth Rs 183.17 crore in Q3 FY26. Tax outgo for the period under review was Rs 133.01 crore in Q3 FY25.

Patanjali Foods stated that in the December quarter, the rural demand continued to outpace urban demand for the seventh consecutive quarter due to broader economic factors. The value growth gap widened in November with urban FMCG value growth at 2.5% versus stronger rural growth of 5.7%. However, in October, urban growth saw a sharp rebound of 6.3% while rural growth was 7.1%.

Sanjeev Asthana, chief executive officer, Patanjali Foods, said: Driven by disciplined execution of our business strategies over recent quarters, the company achieved its strongest financial performance to date across multiple metrics, even amid a dynamic operating environment.

Revenues for both the quarter and the nine-month period reached record highs. The December quarter proved to be a milestone for our FMCG segment, and we are committed to enhancing operational efficiency and fostering long-term consumption growth. In the edible oil side, the prices in mark to market dropped which have now in turn stabilized."

Patanjali Foods Limited is one of Indias top FMCG players in India. The company is present in edible oils, FMCG, and wind power generation segments via a bouquet of brands like Patanjali, Ruchi Gold, Nutrela, Dant Kanti, Mahakosh, Sunrich, etc.

The scrip was up 0.05% to currently trade at Rs 522.25 on the BSE.

