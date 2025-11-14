Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Sales rise 19.64% to Rs 752.00 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 10.82% to Rs 76.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.64% to Rs 752.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 628.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales752.00628.56 20 OPM %16.4715.37 -PBDT131.17118.03 11 PBT101.2892.91 9 NP76.6469.16 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:48 AM IST

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian vs South Africa Test Cricket StatsProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
