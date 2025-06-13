Friday, June 13, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IREDA allots 12.14 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has received the listing and trading approval from both the stock exchanges on 11 June 2025 and 12 June 2025 respectively for the allotment of 12,14,66,562 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the Issue price of Rs 165.14 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 155.14 per equity share.

Post the allotment of above said equity shares, the Paid-Up Equity Share capital of the Company has been increased from Rs 26,87,76,47,060/- to Rs 28,09,23,12,680/-.

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

