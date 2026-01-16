IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd Surges 19.6%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.95%
IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd has added 12.03% over last one month compared to 1.05% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.05% drop in the SENSEX
IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd gained 19.6% today to trade at Rs 338.9. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.95% to quote at 37245.14. The index is up 1.05 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd increased 3.82% and Mphasis Ltd added 3% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13 % over last one year compared to the 8.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd has added 12.03% over last one month compared to 1.05% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 846 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 573.65 on 14 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 229.1 on 23 May 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST