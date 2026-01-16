Barometers edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

The domestic equity indices traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,650 mark. IT, realty and PSU bank shares advanced, while metal, media and pharma shares declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 222.01 points or 0.27% to 83,604.72. The Nifty 50 index added 25.30 points or 0.12% to 25,689.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.25% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.07%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,771 shares rose and 1,418 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,781.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,217.28 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 January 2026, provisional data showed.

Maharashtra elections result 2026 Updates:

The state election commission will announce the results of the high-stakes elections to Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Friday. Elections for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in Maharashtra took place on 15 January, and the counting of votes will begin at 10 am today. Some of the key municipal corporations to watch are Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar and Navi Mumbai, among others.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Infosys rallied 3.84%. The company reported a 9.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore on a 2.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

HDB Financial Services rose 1.77% after the company reported a 36.33% jump in net profit to Rs 643.9 crore on 12.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,673.5 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Waaree Renewable Technologies gained 3.11% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 122.22% to Rs 120 crore on 136.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 851 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.39% to 6.673 compared with previous session close of 6.647.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.4000 compared with its close of 90.3400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2026 settlement lost 0.36% to Rs 1,42,610.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.04% to 99.08.

The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.17% to 4.168.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2026 settlement lost 16 cents or 0.25% to $63.60 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian market broadly traded mixed on Friday even as major chip stocks edged higher.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rose in trade after the company delivered another record quarter, saying it expects to boost capital spending in 2026 to between $52 billion and $56 billion.

Investors across the region were also watching chip-related stocks after the U.S. reached a trade deal with Taiwan. Under the agreement, Taiwanese semiconductor companies commited to invest at least $250 billion in U.S. production capacity in exchange for lower reciprocal tariffs.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.60%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.25%.

U.S. bank stocks also advanced after the latest raft of quarterly earnings. Goldman Sachs advanced more than 4% after its fourth-quarter profit topped widely reported earnings estimates.

Morgan Stanley surged nearly 6% after its wealth management unit contributed to top- and bottom-line beats in the fourth quarter.

The rally also came on the back of solid economic data. Jobless claims data for the week ending Jan. 10 came in at 198,000, lower than the 215,000 expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.

