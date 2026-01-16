Friday, January 16, 2026 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Angel One withdraws proposed for business transfer undertaking

Board of Angel One withdraws proposed for business transfer undertaking

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

At meeting held on 15 January 2026

The board of Angel One at its meeting held on 15 January 2026 has withdrawn the proposed business transfer of the securities broking business, depository participant business, mutual fund distribution business and research analyst business of the Company to Angel Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

