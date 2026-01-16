Board of Angel One withdraws proposed for business transfer undertaking
At meeting held on 15 January 2026The board of Angel One at its meeting held on 15 January 2026 has withdrawn the proposed business transfer of the securities broking business, depository participant business, mutual fund distribution business and research analyst business of the Company to Angel Securities, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:16 AM IST