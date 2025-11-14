ISGEC Heavy Engineering consolidated net profit declines 7.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.87% to Rs 1691.09 croreNet profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering declined 7.45% to Rs 85.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.87% to Rs 1691.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1643.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1691.091643.90 3 OPM %8.728.46 -PBDT162.58154.27 5 PBT135.94127.54 7 NP85.6792.57 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content