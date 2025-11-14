Patel Engineering consolidated net profit declines 2.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.91% to Rs 1208.47 croreNet profit of Patel Engineering declined 2.72% to Rs 71.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 1208.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1174.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1208.471174.33 3 OPM %13.1313.81 -PBDT145.84139.55 5 PBT119.64115.83 3 NP71.0573.04 -3
