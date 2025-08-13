Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 340.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 132.50% to Rs 17.74 croreNet profit of Pansari Developers rose 340.43% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 132.50% to Rs 17.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales17.747.63 133 OPM %31.7430.67 -PBDT5.962.18 173 PBT5.241.19 340 NP4.140.94 340
