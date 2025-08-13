ANI Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.20% to Rs 58.96 croreNet profit of ANI Integrated Services rose 4.76% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.20% to Rs 58.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales58.9653.02 11 OPM %5.115.36 -PBDT2.312.18 6 PBT2.101.93 9 NP1.761.68 5
