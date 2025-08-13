Pearl Polymers standalone net profit rises 124.03% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.69% to Rs 4.92 croreNet profit of Pearl Polymers rose 124.03% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.925.33 -8 OPM %-29.27-31.89 -PBDT3.011.41 113 PBT2.891.29 124 NP2.891.29 124
