ISMT consolidated net profit declines 28.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales decline 11.60% to Rs 575.07 crore
Net profit of ISMT declined 28.37% to Rs 29.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.60% to Rs 575.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 650.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales575.07650.51 -12 OPM %10.8612.28 -PBDT62.3479.40 -21 PBT43.1466.67 -35 NP29.1340.67 -28
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

