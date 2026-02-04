Sterling Tools slips as Q3 PAT slides 88% YoY to Rs 2 cr
Sterling Tools declined 3.11% to Rs 250.50 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 88.5% to Rs 1.56 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 13.60 crore posted in Q3 FY25.Revenue from operations fell 21.1% year-on-year to Rs 205.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, down 74.8% from the Rs 17.76 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. EBITDA was at Rs 25.4 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a de-growth of 11.2% from the Rs 28.6 crore reported in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 12.2% in Q3 FY26 as compared to 10.9% recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Total expenses tumbled 20.11% YoY to Rs 195.67 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 92.38 crore (down 30.13% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 25.32 crore (up 9.61% YoY) during the period under review.
Meanwhile, the companys board approved the reappointment of Anil Aggarwal as Chairman & Whole-Time Director and Atul Aggarwal as Managing Director for a further five-year term with effect from 1 April 2026, both liable to retire by rotation.
Sterling Tools is engaged in the manufacture of fasteners and magnetic components & units (MCUs).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 10:05 AM IST