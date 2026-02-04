Sterling Tools slips as Q3 PAT slides 88% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Sterling Tools declined 3.11% to Rs 250.50 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 88.5% to Rs 1.56 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 13.60 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 21.1% year-on-year to Rs 205.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, down 74.8% from the Rs 17.76 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. EBITDA was at Rs 25.4 crore in the third quarter of FY26, registering a de-growth of 11.2% from the Rs 28.6 crore reported in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 12.2% in Q3 FY26 as compared to 10.9% recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses tumbled 20.11% YoY to Rs 195.67 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 92.38 crore (down 30.13% YoY), while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 25.32 crore (up 9.61% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the reappointment of Anil Aggarwal as Chairman & Whole-Time Director and Atul Aggarwal as Managing Director for a further five-year term with effect from 1 April 2026, both liable to retire by rotation.

Sterling Tools is engaged in the manufacture of fasteners and magnetic components & units (MCUs).

