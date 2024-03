Powered by Capital Market - Live News

ITC has acquired 2,356 Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- each of Sproutlife Foods for a cash consideration of Rs 50 crore, in terms of the Securities Subscription & Purchase Agreement and the Shareholders Agreement executed on 19 April 2023. With this acquisition, the company now holds 44.74% stake in Sproutlife Foods (on a fully diluted basis) at a total investment of Rs 225 crore.