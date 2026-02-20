ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 2-cr contract from UP Basic Education Department

ITCONS E-Solutions has secured a new contract worth Rs 2.24 crore from the Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, for providing 140 resources under manpower outsourcing services.

The contract is for a period of one year, commencing on 21 February 2026 and ending on 20 January 2027, unless extended by mutual agreement between the parties.

According to the company, the total value of the order stands at Rs 2,24,97,238.61. The company has clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The company further stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms.

ITCONS E-Solutions is engaged in the business of recruitment and staffing services.

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit surged 70.2% to Rs 3.25 crore on a 96.4% rise in net sales to Rs 55.98 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The counter slipped 1.52% to Rs 375.40 on the BSE.

