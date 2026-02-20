Friday, February 20, 2026 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meera Industries secures order worth Rs 2.03 cr

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Meera Industries has secured a domestic order worth Rs 2.03 crore for the supply of a Filament Twister - Heavy Duty Tangential Belt Spindle Drive system, designed for manufacturing twisted polypropylene (PP) yarns used as PP sewing thread.

The ordered configuration is intended for industrial thread manufacturing serving end-use packaging segments such as FIBC bags, cement bags, fertilizer bags, and allied applications where consistent twist, strength, and process stability are critical.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

