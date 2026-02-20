Friday, February 20, 2026 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PVR INOX inaugurates 7-screen multiplex at Inorbit Mall, Hubballi

PVR INOX inaugurates 7-screen multiplex at Inorbit Mall, Hubballi

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

PVR INOX announced the inauguration of a state-of-the-art, seven-screen multiplex at Inorbit Mall. Designed as a flagship entertainment destination, the 1,386-capacity property introduces the city's first PXL auditorium, a proprietary large-screen format engineered for ultra-high-definition, laser-powered immersion.

The launch underscores Hubballi's rapid evolution into a significant commercial and lifestyle hub within Northern Karnataka. Strategically situated on the high-growth Gokul Road/Airport Road corridor, the multiplex anchors Inorbit Mall's premium retail ecosystem alongside global brands such as Apple, Tommy Hilfiger, Hamleys, and American Eagle, among many more, positioning it at the epicentre of the city's sophisticated new social landscape.

At the heart of the property is the PXL auditorium, a format defined by its monumental scale and precision engineering. The theatre features:

 
4K Laser Projection: Delivering unmatched luminance and a wide-gamut colour spectrum. Spatial Audio: Equipped with Dolby Atmos for a multidimensional, panoramic soundstage. Optics: Integrated with RealD 3D for deep-depth, high-impact visual storytelling.

The interior philosophy prioritizes ergonomics and luxury. Patrons can experience the Celebrity Recliner suites or the innovative Front Row Loungers, which transform traditional front-of-house seating into a premium lounge experience. Complementing the cinematic experience is a curated culinary menu, blending international gourmet trends with PVR INOX's signature classics to define a world-class out-of-home lifestyle experience.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

