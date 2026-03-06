Friday, March 06, 2026 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One client base climbs 21% YoY in Feb'26

Angel One client base climbs 21% YoY in Feb'26

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Angel One announced that its client base jumped 20.8% year-on-year (YoY) to 36.93 million in February 2026, compared with 30.58 million in February 2025.

The companys client base also increased 1.5% month-on-month (MoM) in February 2026 from 36.39 million recorded in January 2026.

Gross client acquisition rose 17.8% YoY to 0.57 million in February 2026, compared with 0.49 million in February 2025.

Angel One reported an Average Daily Turnover (ADTO), based on notional turnover, of Rs 55,74,300 crore in February 2026, reflecting a 13% MoM decline and an 88.4% YoY surge. ADTO from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment stood at Rs 54,13,000 crore, registering a 13.3% MoM drop and an 87.4% YoY increase.

 

Based on option premium turnover, the ADTO in the cash segment stood at Rs 7,800 crore in February 2026, down 2.2% MoM but up 28.3% YoY. The commodity segment reported an ADTO of Rs 153,500 crore, marking a 0.6% MoM decline while recording a sharp 135.6% YoY growth.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 4.55%, while revenue from operations jumped 5.76% in Q3 FY26.

Shares of Angel One shed 0.51% to Rs 223.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

