Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITCONS wins additional work order from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Meerut

ITCONS wins additional work order from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam, Meerut

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
ITCONS E-Solutions has received an additional work order from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam (PVVNL), Meerut. The order pertains to the supply of manpower services for 26 resources, which include Administrative Operator, Office Assistant, and Executive Assistant. The work shall commence from 1st July 2025 to 31st March 2026, subject to further extension.

The aggregate value of the work order is Rs 46.51 lakh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Enviro Infra Engineers wins new projects worth Rs 306 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers wins new projects worth Rs 306 cr

Biocon Biologics partners with National Cancer Society of Malaysia

Biocon Biologics partners with National Cancer Society of Malaysia

Kharif sowing up around 10% on year

Kharif sowing up around 10% on year

Stock Alert: Satin Creditcare, KPIT Tech, Lemon Tree Hotels, Metro Brands

Stock Alert: Satin Creditcare, KPIT Tech, Lemon Tree Hotels, Metro Brands

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon