Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Biologics partners with National Cancer Society of Malaysia

Biocon Biologics partners with National Cancer Society of Malaysia

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

To launch a Patient Assistance Program (PAP) in Malaysia

Biocon Biologics has partnered with the National Cancer Society of Malaysia (NCSM), a prominent not-for-profit cancer organization, to launch a Patient Assistance Program (PAP) in Malaysia aimed at improving access to affordable, high-quality biosimilars for underserved cancer patients in Malaysia.

Biocon Biologics will provide quality-assured biosimilars from its oncology portfolio, including Trastuzumab, Pegfilgrastim and Bevacizumab, to NCSM, which will manage patient enrolment and medicine supply as part of its healthcare services. This collaboration combines Biocon's expertise in biosimilars with NCSM's community outreach to enhance cancer care accessibility and affordability in Malaysia.

The program will start with providing bTrastuzumab to cancer patients facing treatment delays due to budget constraints.

 

The MoU was signed during the National Cancer Congress Malaysia 2025 event, emphasizing a commitment to improving patient-centric healthcare.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kharif sowing up around 10% on year

Kharif sowing up around 10% on year

Stock Alert: Satin Creditcare, KPIT Tech, Lemon Tree Hotels, Metro Brands

Stock Alert: Satin Creditcare, KPIT Tech, Lemon Tree Hotels, Metro Brands

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Toyam Sports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Toyam Sports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon