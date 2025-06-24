Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kharif sowing up around 10% on year

Kharif sowing up around 10% on year

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Official data showed that as on 20 June 2025, kharif Paddy or rice sowing is higher by 58 per cent on year at 13.22 lakh hectares, according to the government data.

The acreage of pulses has increased to 9.44 lakh hectare from 6.63 lakh hectare.

Sowing of Shri Anna cum Coarse cereals rose to 18.03 lakh hectare over 14.77 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Data showed that the acreage of oilseeds is down at 5.38 lakh tonnes against 5.89 lakh hectares in the same period last year.

Sugarcane sowing is also slightly higher so far at 55.07 lakh hectare against 54.88 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

 

Also Read

Nifty 50, MARKET

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 600 pts, Nifty above 25,150 in pre-open on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO GMP

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO opens today: GMP up 2%; should you apply?

airport, mumbai airport, adani airport

Adani's Mumbai Airport secures $750 mn deal with Apollo-led investor group

airport, tourists, passengers

Evacuation flight with 160 Indians diverted as Iran strikes shut airspace

Landslide, Uttarkhand Landslide, Uttarkashi Landslide

Landslide on trek route to Yamunotri leaves 2 pilgrims dead, 1 rescued

Area under cotton is higher at 31.25 lakh hectare from 29.12 lakh hectare.

Total sowing area of all kharif crops has risen to 137.84 lakh hectare till June 20, 2025, from 124.88 lakh hectares a year ago, marking a rise of 10.37%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Satin Creditcare, KPIT Tech, Lemon Tree Hotels, Metro Brands

Stock Alert: Satin Creditcare, KPIT Tech, Lemon Tree Hotels, Metro Brands

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GCCL Infrastructure & Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Toyam Sports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Toyam Sports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.97 crore in the March 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty soars as ceasefire lifts global mood

GIFT Nifty soars as ceasefire lifts global mood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon