Monday, August 18, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI celebrates successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16

ITI celebrates successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

ITI has been appreciated by ISRO for realisation of Avionics Systems with respect to successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16 on 30 July 2025 in a time bound manner meeting all Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) quality norms.

The ISRO-NASA NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite was successfully launched on July 30, 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The launch was carried out by ISRO's GSLV-F16 rocket, which precisely injected the 2,393 kg satellite into its intended orbit. This was made possible by ISRO with the participation of many external partners. ITI, Palakkad is one major industry partner which VSSC has been depending on consistently for the realization of Avionics packages. 28 Avionics Packages and 18 HMSA packages (Head-end Mounted Safe Arm) fabricated by ITI Limited, Palakkad have successfully flown in NISAR satellite in GSLV F16. This mission is a significant milestone as it is the first joint Earth-observing mission between NASA and ISRO.

 

The successful launch of NISAR satellite in GSLV F16 holds significance as this sophisticated earth observation satellite has been jointly developed by NASA & ISRO to study changes on the earth's surface in fine detail using dual-bad radar and to receive high speed data. With a total cost estimated at US$1.5 billion, NISAR is likely to be the world's most expensive Earth-imaging satellite

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Arisinfra Solutions secures Rs 100 cr integrated supply-and-services contracts

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Revolt Motors extends its 'Azadi From Petrol' offer following strong demand

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) rallies on debut

Knowledge Realty Trust (REIT) rallies on debut

Barometers trade with substantial gains; realty shares in demand; VIX rises 2.02%

Barometers trade with substantial gains; realty shares in demand; VIX rises 2.02%

Indices trade with major gains; consumer durables shares climb

Indices trade with major gains; consumer durables shares climb

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon