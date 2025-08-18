Monday, August 18, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with major gains; consumer durables shares climb

Indices trade with major gains; consumer durables shares climb

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The key equity indices continued to trade with strong gains in the mid-morning trade, supported by hopes of big changes to the GST system and a recent upgrade to Indias credit rating. On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government plans to bring generational GST reforms before Diwali, which could benefit sectors like auto, FMCG, and consumer goods. However, global worries remain, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and possible 25% US tariffs on Indian products starting August 27.

The Nifty traded above the 24,950 mark. Consumer Durables shares extended gains for the three consecutive trading sessions.

 

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 958.78 points or 1.21% to 81,556.44. The Nifty 50 index rallied 324.15 points or 1.32% to 24,953.70.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.48%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,689 shares rose and 1,235 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 700 pts; Nifty above 24,850; Ashok Leyland up 8%, Vodafone Idea 9%

IPO

Vikram Solar IPO GMP dips to 18% ahead of opening; check key details

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news updates: Holiday declared for all schools, colleges; red alert issued

Biwin Mini SSD

These SIM card-sized SSDs from China promise big storage in a tiny package

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid noisy protests by Oppn on SIR in Bihar

The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 3.51% to 38,641.55. The index surged 4.38% in the three trading sessions.

PG Electroplast (up 8.77%), Voltas (up 7.86%), Blue Star (up 7.79%), Amber Enterprises India (up 7.6%) and Bata India (up 6.67%), Havells India (up 5.8%), Whirlpool of India (up 4.94%), V-Guard Industries (up 3.92%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 3.67%) and Century Plyboards (India) (up 2.63%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dilip Buildcon advanced 1.85% after the company announced that the DBL-RAMKY Consortium has been declared as the L-1 bidder for Rajasthan Water Grid Project, which is worth Rs 2,952 crore.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure hit an upper limit of 5% after its consolidated net profit soared 121.82% to Rs 15.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6.78 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Lemon Tree Hotels jumped 6.38% after its material subsidiary, Fleur Hotels, has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the licence rights to a prime land parcel in Nehru Place, New Delhi.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded higher on Monday after the U.S.-Russia summit ended without a ceasefire agreement.

As per media reports, the U.S. President Donald Trump now seemed more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal with Ukraine instead of a ceasefire first, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

The reports further state that Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders later on Monday to discuss the next steps, though actual proposals are vague as yet.

US stocks were mixed on Friday as Wall Street tempered its rate-cut hopes amid economic data this week that showed higher-than-expected wholesale inflation and a rise in July retail sales.

The Dow rose 0.08%, or 34.86 points, to 44,946.12. The S&P 500 slipped 0.29%, or 18.74 points, to 6,449.80; and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.4%, or 87.693 points, to 21,622.977.

The US Census Bureau data released Friday morning showed retail sales rose 0.5% in July from the prior month.

Meanwhile, US consumer sentiment deteriorated in August, falling for the first time in four months as inflation expectations jumped in the longer term.

The US Fed will continue to be in focus this week as central bank members travel to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the annual economic policy symposium.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Z-Tech (India) rises on bagging Rs 17-cr order from Ekk Infrastructure

Z-Tech (India) rises on bagging Rs 17-cr order from Ekk Infrastructure

Pennar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pennar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

PG Electroplast Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KPL receives nod to sell its anti-cancer drug Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico

KPL receives nod to sell its anti-cancer drug Bleomycin 15 IU in Mexico

Dilip Buildcon JV receives LoA for Rs 1503 cr Gurugram Metro project

Dilip Buildcon JV receives LoA for Rs 1503 cr Gurugram Metro project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon