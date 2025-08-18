Indices trade with major gains; consumer durables shares climb

The Nifty traded above the 24,950 mark. Consumer Durables shares extended gains for the three consecutive trading sessions.
At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 958.78 points or 1.21% to 81,556.44. The Nifty 50 index rallied 324.15 points or 1.32% to 24,953.70.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.48%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,689 shares rose and 1,235 shares fell. A total of 227 shares were unchanged.
The Nifty Consumer Durables index added 3.51% to 38,641.55. The index surged 4.38% in the three trading sessions.
PG Electroplast (up 8.77%), Voltas (up 7.86%), Blue Star (up 7.79%), Amber Enterprises India (up 7.6%) and Bata India (up 6.67%), Havells India (up 5.8%), Whirlpool of India (up 4.94%), V-Guard Industries (up 3.92%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 3.67%) and Century Plyboards (India) (up 2.63%) added.
Dilip Buildcon advanced 1.85% after the company announced that the DBL-RAMKY Consortium has been declared as the L-1 bidder for Rajasthan Water Grid Project, which is worth Rs 2,952 crore.
Brahmaputra Infrastructure hit an upper limit of 5% after its consolidated net profit soared 121.82% to Rs 15.04 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6.78 crore posted in Q1 FY25.
Lemon Tree Hotels jumped 6.38% after its material subsidiary, Fleur Hotels, has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the licence rights to a prime land parcel in Nehru Place, New Delhi.
Global Markets:
Asian markets traded higher on Monday after the U.S.-Russia summit ended without a ceasefire agreement.
As per media reports, the U.S. President Donald Trump now seemed more aligned with Moscow on seeking a peace deal with Ukraine instead of a ceasefire first, after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.
The reports further state that Trump will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and European leaders later on Monday to discuss the next steps, though actual proposals are vague as yet.
US stocks were mixed on Friday as Wall Street tempered its rate-cut hopes amid economic data this week that showed higher-than-expected wholesale inflation and a rise in July retail sales.
The Dow rose 0.08%, or 34.86 points, to 44,946.12. The S&P 500 slipped 0.29%, or 18.74 points, to 6,449.80; and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 0.4%, or 87.693 points, to 21,622.977.
The US Census Bureau data released Friday morning showed retail sales rose 0.5% in July from the prior month.
Meanwhile, US consumer sentiment deteriorated in August, falling for the first time in four months as inflation expectations jumped in the longer term.
The US Fed will continue to be in focus this week as central bank members travel to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the annual economic policy symposium.
