Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vardhman Textiles Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2026.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2026.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd soared 12.93% to Rs 466.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 82155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7187 shares in the past one month.

 

Vodafone Idea Ltd surged 11.64% to Rs 11.22. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1160.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 752.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd spiked 11.13% to Rs 1025.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5497 shares in the past one month.

MTAR Technologies Ltd jumped 9.41% to Rs 2998.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39862 shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd gained 9.30% to Rs 672.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16263 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7754 shares in the past one month.

BSE SME Shayona Engineering rings the listing bell softly

MTAR Tech jumps on strong earnings, robust order inflows in Q3 FY26

Sensex slides 507 pts; consumer durables shares decline

TD Power Systems gains as Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 56 cr

Wall Street Ends Mixed as Microsoft Slumps; Meta, IBM Rally Help Limit Losses

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

