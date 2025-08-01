IVP standalone net profit declines 65.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.05% to Rs 138.19 croreNet profit of IVP declined 65.31% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.05% to Rs 138.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 138.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales138.19138.26 0 OPM %3.084.93 -PBDT3.205.81 -45 PBT1.704.42 -62 NP1.193.43 -65
