Gamco consolidated net profit declines 21.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.96% to Rs 55.04 croreNet profit of Gamco declined 21.10% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.96% to Rs 55.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales55.0436.95 49 OPM %39.5366.04 -PBDT19.7222.85 -14 PBT19.5722.83 -14 NP14.7718.72 -21
