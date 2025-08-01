Kanco Tea & Industries consolidated net profit rises 127.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.46% to Rs 13.12 croreNet profit of Kanco Tea & Industries rose 127.55% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13.1213.06 0 OPM %27.0614.70 -PBDT2.911.66 75 PBT2.281.01 126 NP2.230.98 128
