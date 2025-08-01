Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit rises 183.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.61% to Rs 91.54 croreNet profit of Chemfab Alkalis rose 183.33% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.61% to Rs 91.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales91.5476.53 20 OPM %12.3410.90 -PBDT11.099.98 11 PBT4.702.67 76 NP2.550.90 183
