R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 39.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 2058.59 croreNet profit of R R Kabel rose 39.44% to Rs 89.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 2058.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1808.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2058.591808.11 14 OPM %6.905.25 -PBDT140.36102.34 37 PBT120.0486.14 39 NP89.7764.38 39
