Krystal Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 7.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 323.08 croreNet profit of Krystal Integrated Services rose 7.48% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 323.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 257.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales323.08257.15 26 OPM %6.616.32 -PBDT22.0218.30 20 PBT19.1816.48 16 NP11.5010.70 7
