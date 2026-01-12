IZMO successfully designs 3D System-in-Package (SiP) module for Space Payload Camera Electronics

IZMO today announced that its specialized division, izmo Microsystems, has successfully designed a high complexity 3D System-in-Package (SiP) module for Space Payload Camera Electronics. This achievement leverages an advanced 3D SiP architecture with stacked substrates to meet the reliability standards required for space-grade electronics.

By re-engineering traditional the 200 mm 200 mm PCB-based electronics into a compact 81 mm 81 mm SiP module, izmo Microsystems has realized an 84% reduction in footprint. This is achieved through the integration of active components in bare-die form onto a stacked-substrate configuration using high-density wire bonding. This approach enables high routing density and multi-function integration while maintaining the compact dimensions necessary for space-constrained environments.

The module is enclosed in a fully indigenized custom Hermetic Ceramic Package, designed and fabricated in India. This hermetic solution is engineered for the environmental robustness and long-term performance essential for the extreme thermal and vacuum conditions of space. Mastering this level of integration is a significant technical hurdle, as it requires managing high-density signal integrity and thermal dissipation within a small volume.

This achievement represents a major advancement in India's semiconductor mission and the "Make in India" initiative. While standard SiP solutions typically focus on commercial electronics, izmo Microsystems' achievement represents a shift into advanced 3D heterogeneous integration for space electronics.

Dinanath Soni, Executive Director of izmo Microsystems, stated: "The successful realization of this 3D SiP module validates our technical roadmap and our ability to execute on highly complex semiconductor packaging requirements. By migrating space electronics to integrated 3D architectures, we provide a viable solution for the 'NewSpace' industry where mass and volume reduction are critical factors. This achievement confirms our end-to-end competency in space-grade miniaturization and our commitment to building high-value intellectual property within India."

