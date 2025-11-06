NCC consolidated net profit declines 5.07% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.57% to Rs 4543.01 croreNet profit of NCC declined 5.07% to Rs 154.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 162.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.57% to Rs 4543.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5195.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4543.015195.98 -13 OPM %8.668.52 -PBDT265.53304.89 -13 PBT208.62250.36 -17 NP154.70162.96 -5
