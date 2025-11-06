Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 44.24% in the September 2025 quarter

VST Tillers Tractors consolidated net profit declines 44.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 11.19% to Rs 315.15 crore

Net profit of VST Tillers Tractors declined 44.24% to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.19% to Rs 315.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 283.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales315.15283.43 11 OPM %12.8413.22 -PBDT42.5263.68 -33 PBT36.0657.22 -37 NP24.9844.80 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

