J K Cements approves investment of Rs 4805 cr for greenfield expansion

Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Board of J K Cements at its meeting held on 15 August 2025 has approved greenfield expansion of new cement line of 7 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MnTPA). The clinkerisation unit of 4 MnTPA and cement grinding of 3 MnTPA at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and two split grinding units each of capacity of 2 MnTPA in Rajasthan and in Punjab. The total proposed investment for the expansion is estimated at Rs. 4805 crore.

