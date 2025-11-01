AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 26.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.36% to Rs 11.06 croreNet profit of AMJ Land Holdings rose 26.11% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.36% to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.0611.10 0 OPM %26.8534.86 -PBDT7.166.05 18 PBT6.695.58 20 NP4.833.83 26
