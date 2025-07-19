Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 75.07% in the June 2025 quarter

J K Cements consolidated net profit rises 75.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales rise 19.41% to Rs 3352.53 crore

Net profit of J K Cements rose 75.07% to Rs 324.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 185.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.41% to Rs 3352.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2807.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3352.532807.57 19 OPM %20.5117.32 -PBDT635.57420.44 51 PBT489.15273.17 79 NP324.42185.31 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

