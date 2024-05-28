J Kumar Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 37.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.64% to Rs 1424.97 croreNet profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 37.88% to Rs 101.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 73.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.64% to Rs 1424.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1134.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.55% to Rs 330.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 274.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 4879.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4203.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content