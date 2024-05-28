Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.64% to Rs 810.68 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 56.83% to Rs 105.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.82% to Rs 3142.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2231.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Man Industries (India) declined 19.11% to Rs 24.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.64% to Rs 810.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.810.68597.663142.182231.347.206.827.686.1447.9145.52205.39134.9532.4434.07144.3089.4524.1329.83105.1467.04