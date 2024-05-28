Gokul Refoils and Solvent consolidated net profit declines 67.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.21% to Rs 697.41 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 92.50% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.72% to Rs 3019.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3136.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent declined 67.17% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.21% to Rs 697.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 863.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.