Jagan Lamps standalone net profit rises 2.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 14.88 croreNet profit of Jagan Lamps rose 2.94% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.8814.47 3 OPM %8.138.36 -PBDT1.291.26 2 PBT0.930.92 1 NP0.700.68 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content