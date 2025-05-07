Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 85.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 58.56 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 85.35% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 58.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 146.48% to Rs 55.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.76% to Rs 268.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales58.5643.49 35 268.72208.70 29 OPM %14.896.12 -19.0011.05 - PBDT11.234.93 128 58.3031.53 85 PBT8.924.53 97 50.1729.87 68 NP6.583.55 85 55.3622.46 146
