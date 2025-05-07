Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 644.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 644.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 55.79% to Rs 3494.02 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates rose 644.33% to Rs 160.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.79% to Rs 3494.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2242.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 452.29% to Rs 551.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.40% to Rs 13820.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11575.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3494.022242.74 56 13820.2111575.12 19 OPM %9.936.60 -9.085.60 - PBDT286.1084.05 240 1004.23351.50 186 PBT222.9726.24 750 752.42140.83 434 NP160.0321.50 644 551.7999.91 452

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

