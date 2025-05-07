Aptus Finance India Pvt standalone net profit declines 3.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.35% to Rs 140.94 croreNet profit of Aptus Finance India Pvt declined 3.83% to Rs 37.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.35% to Rs 140.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 93.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.72% to Rs 175.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.77% to Rs 486.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 306.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales140.9493.74 50 486.86306.64 59 OPM %71.7088.16 -80.5383.16 - PBDT51.3752.76 -3 237.64174.69 36 PBT51.3752.76 -3 237.64174.69 36 NP37.3938.88 -4 175.80129.53 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content