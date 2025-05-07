Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 13.76% in the March 2025 quarter

eMudhra consolidated net profit rises 13.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 47.34% to Rs 146.88 crore

Net profit of eMudhra rose 13.76% to Rs 23.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 47.34% to Rs 146.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 99.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.76% to Rs 84.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.20% to Rs 519.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 373.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales146.8899.69 47 519.39373.12 39 OPM %23.6832.99 -23.8629.36 - PBDT37.2734.95 7 131.22113.47 16 PBT31.2129.37 6 107.4092.66 16 NP23.8921.00 14 84.6475.06 13

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

