Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 55.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 146.36 croreNet profit of Jai Corp rose 55.70% to Rs 26.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 146.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales146.36135.37 8 OPM %11.5812.09 -PBDT36.7924.67 49 PBT33.9721.85 55 NP26.7517.18 56
